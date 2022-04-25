Storms arrive this afternoon, cooling down for Tuesday

Warmer temperatures stick around to begin the new workweek. It is actually a touch humid this morning with many of us waking up in the low to mid 60s. Highs reach the low to mid 80s today before our next cold front brings increasing rain chances. A stray shower or two can't be ruled out in the Shoals this morning. However, most if not all of us stay dry until the mid afternoon hours. A narrow line of showers and storms directly along the cold front could produce some gusty winds during the evening rush hour. Storms fade into lingering showers overnight and early Tuesday morning before clearing out tomorrow afternoon.
Once the front finally moves out of North Alabama, cooler temperatures settle in. We go from the mid 80s today to the mid 60s Tuesday! Overnight lows will dip into the 40s. The remainder of the workweek looks dry as temperatures gradually climb to more seasonable norms. Spotty showers and storms are back in the forecast this weekend, but confidence is low in just how much rain we may see Saturday and Sunday.