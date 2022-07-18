Storms arrive late tonight, heat wave arrives midweek

North Alabama's next chance for showers and thunderstorms will come late tonight through Tuesday morning. Storms are expected to arrive from out of northern Mississippi by midnight.
Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe late tonight but the risk is low. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts will be the main concerns.
Spotty showers and storms continue for the first half of your Tuesday before dwindling later in the day. When all is said and done, most locations will pick up a half-inch to 1 inch of rain over the next couple days.
As the rain chances go down, the temperatures will go up. Highs Wednesday through the weekend will reach the mid- to upper 90s. It's not out of the question for highs hitting 100 degrees, especially this weekend. Heat index values will approach 105 degrees each afternoon, so several Heat Advisories are possible as the week progresses.