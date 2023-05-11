Storm threat continues tonight through Friday

Additional scattered showers and storms are expected late today through tonight. Locally heavy rain leading to flash flooding will be the main threat, but damaging wind and large hail can't be ruled out. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow will bring more hit and miss storms both in the morning and the afternoon. The latest models do have conditions drying out late in the day through the evening though. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Temperatures will likely be on the rise this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. Daytime thunderstorms will remain possible both days, but they should remain fairly isolated.
Next week will bring us a slight cooling trend. Highs in the low 80s and lows near 60 by the midweek.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: S 6-12 MPH.