Storm safety in the classroom at Mountain Gap Elementary

The WAAY 31 Storm Team values storm safety above all else. Today WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello took that priority to the classroom and met with students from Mountain Gap Elementary.
Grace met with Mrs. Dix's second grade class and read to them about what is happening in the atmosphere during heavy thunderstorms and even more severe weather like tornadoes and hurricanes.
Meteorologist Grace read to the students and talked about how correct storm safety planning can help to alleviate the scary or nervous feeling that sometimes rises up when bad weather strikes.
Mrs. Dix's class asked incredible questions about atmospheric physics and the scientific causes of some of the severe weather we so often see in North Alabama.
Each students also brought home a safety guide, a kid-pack of goodies, a famous WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack, and got to take the insiders-tour of StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
Thank you Mrs. Dix and Mountain Gap Elementary for hosting the WAAY 31 StormTracker Dream Team! We loved spending the day with you.