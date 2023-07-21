STORM DAMAGE: Here is a look at photos and video across North Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
* Until 1100 AM CDT.
* At 849 AM CDT, emergency management, spotters, and the public
reported multiple areas of flooding with rushing water covering
roads and some water entering homes. Between 2 and 5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Previous
thunderstorms have produced flash flooding.
SOURCE...Emergency management reported.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Moores Mill, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama
A And M University, Capshaw, Toney, French Mill, Ryland,
Brownsboro and Hampton Cove.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding in and near Indian Creek caused by
excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.
* WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 655 AM CDT, River stage gauges in Madison County indicated
rapid rises along Indian Creek in Madison, AL. Flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
