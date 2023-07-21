STORM DAMAGE: Here is a look at flooding, fallen tree in North Alabama

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Limestone and Madison.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is occurring and this water is covering
roadways and neighborhoods.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1042 AM CDT, emergency management reported standing and
fast-moving water across portions of Limestone and Madison
counties, particularly in Harvest and near Indian Creek.
Flooding is ongoing and creating hazardous travel conditions.
Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Moores Mill, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest,
Alabama A And M University, Capshaw, Toney, French Mill,
Ryland, Brownsboro and Hampton Cove.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding in and near Indian Creek caused by
excessive rainfall from earlier this morning is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1042 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms earlier this morning. Flooding is ongoing
around Indian Creek and nearby roads. Between 4 and 7 inches
of rain have fallen and are creating life-threatening travel
conditions.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&