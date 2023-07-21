STORM DAMAGE: Here is a look at flooding, fallen tree in North Alabama

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Limestone and Madison.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is occurring and this water is covering
roadways and neighborhoods.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1042 AM CDT, emergency management reported standing and
fast-moving water across portions of Limestone and Madison
counties, particularly in Harvest and near Indian Creek.
Flooding is ongoing and creating hazardous travel conditions.
Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Moores Mill, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest,
Alabama A And M University, Capshaw, Toney, French Mill,
Ryland, Brownsboro and Hampton Cove.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in and near Indian Creek caused by
excessive rainfall from earlier this morning is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1042 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms earlier this morning. Flooding is ongoing
around Indian Creek and nearby roads. Between 4 and 7 inches
of rain have fallen and are creating life-threatening travel
conditions.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

STORM DAMAGE: Here is a look at flooding, fallen tree in North Alabama

  • Updated
Big Spring Park

Flooding in Big Spring Park in Huntsville 

Submitted by David Johnson

Friday morning's storms across North Alabama caused flooding and left behind a trail of damage in some areas.

Here is a look at what WAAY 31 viewers experienced.

The photos and video below show flooding in Big Spring Park in Huntsville. They were submitted by David Johnson.

Flooding in Big Spring Park in Huntsville 

Submitted by David Johnson

The picture below shows ponding on the road on Bankhead Parkway on Monte Sano in Huntsville. This was sent in by Suzanne Sullivan on the way to WAAY 31's news station.

Bankhead Parkway

Ponding on Bankhead Parkway on Monte Sano in Huntsville

Submitted by Suzanne Sullivan

The picture below is of a fallen tree on Monte Sano Boulevard from WAAY 31 Reporter Xavier Wherry.

Tree on Monte Sano

Tree down on Monte Sano Boulevard in Huntsville

Submitted by WAAY 31 Reporter Xavier Wherry 

The video below is of Blake Bottom Road near Indian Creek Road in Huntsville, taken by WAAY 31's Xavier Wherry.

Blake Bottom Road near Indian Creek Road in Huntsville

Submitted by WAAY 31 Reporter Xavier Wherry

