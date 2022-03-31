Stores in Athens closed for weeks after storm damage

Several stores in Athens are closed for the next few weeks as they clean up some storm damage.
Strong winds blew the roof off some businesses at a strip mall off HWY 31 in Athens.
Some of the store owners were inside when it happened. They say they hear a loud boom, and then the roof was gone. It landed on one of the store owner's car.
She says she's just grateful no one was hurt and is focusing on rebuilding.
The panels were moved off the road Thursday afternoon. It's still unclear when some stores may reopen.