Store owner suing Decatur, police officer for civil rights violation after arrest, broken jaw

A Decatur business owner filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Decatur and a police officer.
Kevin Penn filed the lawsuit over a March 2020 incident in which he called police about a shoplifter in his liquor store.
Penn held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.
After the thief was in custody, Penn's lawsuit says the officers yelled at him about his gun.
His lawsuit says he was going to file a complaint against the officers when one of them punched him and broke his jaw.
Penn was then arrested for obstructing governmental operations.
Penn says it wasn't until he released surveillance video that the city investigated the police officer.
His lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
Attorney for the city of Decatur told WAAY 31 they don't speak on pending litigation.