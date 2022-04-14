Stolen Scottsboro motorcycle leads to Lauderdale County drug bust

Two Killen residents face multiple charges after an investigation by the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.
On Wednesday, agents went to a residence in the 6,400 block of Highway 72 in Center Star on a report of stolen property. They found a motorcycle that had been stolen from Scottsboro, according to the task force.
A search of the residence led to the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Heath Hamilton, 47, was charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Veronica Lee Hanback, 45, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence and Killen police departments also took part in the operation.