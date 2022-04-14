 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Stolen Scottsboro motorcycle leads to Lauderdale County drug bust

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron Heath Hamilton and Veronica Lee Hanback

Two Killen residents face multiple charges after an investigation by the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

On Wednesday, agents went to a residence in the 6,400 block of Highway 72 in Center Star on a report of stolen property. They found a motorcycle that had been stolen from Scottsboro, according to the task force.

A search of the residence led to the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Heath Hamilton, 47, was charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Veronica Lee Hanback, 45, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence and Killen police departments also took part in the operation.

