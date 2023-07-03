Stolen church fireworks stand recovered, fundraiser continues through July 4th holiday

Just over a week ago, Calvary Assembly’s new fireworks trailer was stolen. Inside of the trailer was $40,000 worth of fireworks.
Calvary Assembly says Huntsville Police has recovered the stolen trailer, but all the fireworks inside are gone. No suspects have been discovered yet in this investigation.
Every summer, Calvary Assembly’s youth group sells fireworks as their biggest fundraiser.
Since the theft of their trailer, they have been selling fireworks in one borrowed from Dizzy Dean’s Fireworks.
Calvary Assembly’s fireworks fundraiser will continue all day Tuesday leading up to Fourth of July celebrations.