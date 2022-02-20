 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

'Still not back to normal': Covid-19 omicron wave, staffing shortages exhaust health care workers

  • Updated
The omicron wave is receding.

Alabama's test positivity rate is the lowest it's been all month at 10.6%. There are 1,159 Covid-19 inpatients. That's almost as low as it was at the beginning of the year, before the omicron wave.

"We're still not back to normal," said Tracy Doughty, president and chief operating officer of Huntsville Hospital.

Emergency rooms across North Alabama remain busy as Covid numbers go down.

"Even though it's not COVID, it's heart attacks, it's stroke, it's everything else that people have that is still driving them for health care," said Dr. Don Williamson, president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association.

That means health care workers aren't getting a much-needed break.

"No one is more tired of hearing the word 'Covid' than people in health care," Williamson said.

Williamson said the omicron wave has impacted health care workers worse than delta, because it's more infectious.

"During the worst of the omicron, we had days where in individual hospitals, we had hundreds of health care workers that were out," Williamson explained.

So, workers had to step up to fill those gaps.

"They're picking up extra shifts, working days and nights, weekends, extra holidays — everything you can imagine, just to make sure we have enough staff to take care of patients," Doughty said.

Many health care workers are feeling exhausted.

That's why Huntsville Hospital is doing what they can to make sure their employees feel appreciated by offering incentive bonuses, celebrating special events and even setting up a meditation and massage room to keep morale up.

"Just those human touches that people like," Doughty said.

However, many health care workers are choosing to leave the industry altogether. Williamson said about 20%, or more than half a million people, have left the health care industry during the pandemic, and filling those positions has been hospitals' biggest challenge.

Huntsville Hospital is hosting several career fairs to try to fill as many of their open positions as possible. Their next big hiring event is Tuesday.

There are two separate career fairs going on: 4–6 p.m. in the lobby of Madison Hospital, and 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the Huntsville Hospital Heart Center. Masks are required at each event.

For more information on the career fairs, click here.

