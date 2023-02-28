Stevenson man charged with homicide after Jackson Co. crash victim dies

A Stevenson man is now charged with criminally negligent homicide after a crash in Jackson County on Friday night led to the death of a Hollywood woman.
Court records state Jairon Rene Tzun Vincente, 23, was driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of U.S. 72 when he struck a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Jo Ann Mitchell.
Mitchell was critically injured in the head-on collision and taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she died of her injuries Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Vincente was booked into the Jackson County Jail about 1 a.m. Saturday. Jail records show he is currently charged with first-degree assault, DUI and criminally negligent homicide.
He remains in the jail as of Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 bond.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash, which happened about 10:35 p.m. Friday.