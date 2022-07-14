Stevenson man charged with drug trafficking after being found with meth, synthetic marijuana

A Stevenson man faces multiple drug-related charges after being found with methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana, or "Spice," on Wednesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a complaint of drug activity on Myrtle Place in Stevenson led to a search. During the search, deputies and officers with Stevenson Police found 90 grams of Spice, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
Joshua Lee Morrow, 39, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking (Spice), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morrow was booked into the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $28,000.