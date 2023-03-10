Stepmother's cell phone focus of Mason Sisk mass murder trial hearing

The teenager accused of murdering his family of five was back in court Friday due to his defense filing a motion.
The motion called for the prosecution to release the entire data from Mason Sisk's stepmother, Mary Sisk's, cell phone.
In a hearing that lasted under a half hour, the prosecution called investigator Lt. Johnny Morrell with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office to testify on how the files were put on the flash drive handed over to the defense.
After the explanation, the defense were happy with the explanation and agreed they had received all of the data.
The retrial for Mason Sisk is set to begin April 17.
WAAY 31 News asked Mason Sisk if he was ready for the trial, but he did not respond to the question.