STEM minds in the making at Riverton Elementary School

Riverton Elementary School third graders learned all about the various types of weather phenomena today! WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent the afternoon explaining tornadoes, storm surge, snowflake growth, dust storms, and the urban heat island effect.

Riverton Elementary School

The students learned how all of the above weather phenomena form and were able to identify where each of these are common, including which phenomena are most common in North Alabama.

These smart minds were so interested in the STEM field and asked wonderful questions all about the atmosphere above them and the earth around them. They also worked with Meteorologist Grace to develop storm safety plans by identifying the safest place for them to be, if there were to be severe weather.

Each student also got to tour the StormTracker vehicle and learn all about its components and they also took a one of the famous red WAAY 31 backpacks filled with goodies and StormTracker Safety Guides!

Thank you for having us, Riverton!

Riverton Elementary School

