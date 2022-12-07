 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Staying wet, warm, and humid for a few more days

Rainfall Forecast
Carson Meredith

Stagnant weather continues Wednesday. Off and on showers stick around all day, but rain coverage will be at its highest this afternoon. One or two thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rainfall. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm in the low 70s. Overnight lows remain in the 60s.

Thursday features more hit and miss showers and near record warmth. Rain chances drop by Friday afternoon only for another system to bring more showers back into the forecast Saturday evening and early Sunday. High temperatures drop to the low 60s this weekend and early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.

