Staying wet, warm, and humid for a few more days

Stagnant weather continues Wednesday. Off and on showers stick around all day, but rain coverage will be at its highest this afternoon. One or two thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rainfall. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm in the low 70s. Overnight lows remain in the 60s.
Thursday features more hit and miss showers and near record warmth. Rain chances drop by Friday afternoon only for another system to bring more showers back into the forecast Saturday evening and early Sunday. High temperatures drop to the low 60s this weekend and early next week.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.