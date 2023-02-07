Staying warm Tuesday with more clouds

We'll see more clouds than sun throughout your Tuesday. Even so, highs reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Spotty showers are possible this evening and overnight.
A weakening line of storms will roll through North Alabama late Wednesday night and early Thursday. A Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather remains in effect for areas along and west of I-65. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the main threats. Regardless of severe weather, the Thursday morning commute looks messy. Outside of storms, wind gusts up to 40 MPH can't be ruled out Wednesday night.
Highs remain in the 60s through Thursday before cooler air returns. We drop back into the 40s and 50s Friday and this weekend. There is a small window for a few snowflakes in the higher elevations Friday night, but no impacts are expected.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.