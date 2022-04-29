Staying warm to end the week, showers and storms return this weekend

Warm weather continues to close out the workweek. It is a bit warmer this morning thanks to more clouds across North Alabama. Temperatures near 60 now will head for the low 80s this afternoon. There are one or two light showers this morning that could bring a quick dose of rain for your morning commute. Any showers should end for the day by lunchtime. A mild evening is expected if you are heading to Panoply! Temperatures slowly drop into the upper 60s by midnight and we wake up in the low 60s Saturday morning.
Most of the daytime hours are dry Saturday. A few showers can't be ruled out, however. The main rain chances this weekend are late Saturday night and early Sunday as a weakening line of thunderstorms moves into the region from the northwest. No severe weather is expected Sunday morning, but heavy rain and lightning will be possible. Lingering showers and storms continue through the day Sunday (and beyond). We transition to a summertime pattern next week as chances for pop up showers and storms continue each afternoon. No day is a washout and the severe weather risk is low at this time. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to one inch are expected. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows hovering in the low 60s.