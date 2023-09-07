Staying warm Thursday despite lower humidity

Rain has ended and a cold front is sweeping through North Alabama this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the 60s to start the day and will reach the upper 80s this afternoon. While you won't notice much of a cool down yet, the humidity will be lower today!
Quiet and comfortable weather continues this weekend. Afternoon highs will be a touch cooler in the mid 80s starting Friday. Overnight lows in the city drop to the low 60s while outlying areas may fall into the 50s. Make sure you take advantage of the beautiful weather this weekend!
We will stay dry until our next cold front arrives during the middle part of next week. The best rain chances look to be Wednesday at the moment.
THURSDAY: Clearing skies. Warm but not humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.