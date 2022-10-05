Staying sunny and warm Wednesday

The sunshine is here to stay as the temperatures continue to climb. Forecast highs are near 80 Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be our warmest day of the week as we reach the mid 80s. Overnight lows remain a bit cool in the upper 40s to low 50s, so you will still want to keep the jackets handy!
Our next cold front arrives later in the day Friday. No rain is expected along this front, but much cooler air settles in this weekend. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s Saturday afternoon despite abundant sunshine. Some locations in the higher terrain could see their first frost of the season Sunday morning. Rain chances are slim to none over the next seven days.