Staying sunny and warm Thursday and Friday

Did you enjoy yesterday's sunshine? We think you will like today's forecast too! Thursday is a near carbon copy of Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. While it is cool this morning, highs are a touch warmer this afternoon near 80 degrees. Clouds filter in overnight, keeping Friday morning lows a bit warmer than other mornings this week. Highs Friday are in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
An unsettled weather pattern takes over this weekend. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms begin Saturday and last through at least next Wednesday. No day stands out for washout potential. This setup resembles a pattern we are used to seeing in the summer months. The highest chances for rain will be each afternoon and a few storms could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds early next week. Highs remain in the low 80s and overnight lows hover near 60.