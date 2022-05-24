Staying stormy through Thursday

Temperatures will be on the warmer side as we wake up to the mid to upper 60s Wednesday morning. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be the wettest days of the week and as far as storms go, we'll have the best chance at a stronger storm Wednesday. Damaging wind and very heavy rain look like the main threats at this point and most of North Alabama is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.
As a slow moving cold front approaches, clusters of storms will move through Wednesday afternoon off and on through Wednesday night into Thursday. The active weather finally begins to subside Friday morning as we only have isolated linger showers behind the cold front. Temperatures will only be in the mid 70s Friday afternoon, but afternoon progressively warm through Memorial Day Weekend, concluding with a high near 90 on Memorial Day.