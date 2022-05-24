 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Madison and
northeastern Limestone Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Madison, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville,
Hazel Green, Ardmore, Triana, Alabama A And M University and Marshall
Space Flight Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 715 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Staying stormy through Thursday

Temperatures will be on the warmer side as we wake up to the mid to upper 60s Wednesday morning. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be the wettest days of the week and as far as storms go, we'll have the best chance at a stronger storm Wednesday. Damaging wind and very heavy rain look like the main threats at this point and most of North Alabama is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

As a slow moving cold front approaches, clusters of storms will move through Wednesday afternoon off and on through Wednesday night into Thursday. The active weather finally begins to subside Friday morning as we only have isolated linger showers behind the cold front. Temperatures will only be in the mid 70s Friday afternoon, but afternoon progressively warm through Memorial Day Weekend, concluding with a high near 90 on Memorial Day.

Wednesday

