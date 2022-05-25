Staying stormy on Thursday

Another band of strong to severe storms tracks west to east into North Alabama early Thursday morning. This line will bring the chance for damaging wind and a low end tornado threat, too. A Marginal Risk for severe weather exists Thursday for all of our counties and localized flooding will still need to be monitored. In total, we're still expecting up to three more inches of rain in some spots.
Storms fade Thursday night after the passage of a cold front and the sever threat drops for Friday. The temperatures will also be taking a dip with highs only in the mid 70s to end the work week. An isolated shower is possible, then we'll be drier for the holiday weekend. Temperatures are gradually heating up and by Memorial Day, highs will be near 90° again.