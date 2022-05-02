Staying stormy off and on this week

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, with a mix of clouds and sun, warm temperatures and isolated afternoon storms. With a stalled-out front just to our north, rain chances look to increase Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
After a few showers and storms again Wednesday, a cold front will be passing Thursday evening into early Friday morning. With this, strong storms look possible, depending on the time of day the front arrives. At this point, our western counties are included in a level 2 out of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center to account for the risk of severe weather.
There is still some disagreement about the exact timing of the cold front passing, but it should push eastward early enough for showers to come to an end by Saturday. Temperatures will take a dip, cooling to the low to mid-70s for highs to start the weekend.