Staying safe while working in the heat

It takes work to protect your health when working outside in the high temperatures we're dealing with this week.
Landscaping company ‘Superior Services’ says they have heat safety meetings to prepare their workers for jobs in these hot conditions.
The company says they make sure to remind their workers to stay hydrated and take periodic breaks from the outdoors.
Project manager, James Fritts said, “Don’t overdo it, you can do more than you think you can but if you get outside and you're not hydrated and push yourself too far, you're less likely to get back outside and finish the project you're working on. So stay hydrated as you go through and take regular breaks.”
Fritts said that it's easy to become dehydrated if you are not drinking enough water ahead of the time you’ll be outside. So it's important to be hydrated before you are working outdoors.