...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Staying safe while working in the heat

It takes work to protect your health when working outside in the high temperatures we're dealing with this week.

Landscaping company ‘Superior Services’ says they have heat safety meetings to prepare their workers for jobs in these hot conditions.

The company says they make sure to remind their workers to stay hydrated and take periodic breaks from the outdoors.

Project manager, James Fritts said, “Don’t overdo it, you can do more than you think you can but if you get outside and you're not hydrated and push yourself too far, you're less likely to get back outside and finish the project you're working on. So stay hydrated as you go through and take regular breaks.”

Fritts said that it's easy to become dehydrated if you are not drinking enough water ahead of the time you’ll be outside. So it's important to be hydrated before you are working outdoors.

