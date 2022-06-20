Staying safe on the water

Monday afternoon, a three-year-old boy drowned in a pond after wandering away from his backyard in Ardmore.
According to the CDC, drowning is the number one cause of death for children under the age of 4.
Down the road from Ardmore, the president of Toney Volunteer Fire Department says they thankfully do not receive many calls related to drownings. However, it is important to have all of the necessary equipment and training for those few calls, and it's not a bad idea for the general public to be trained as well.
"Start training for swim lessons and all that early in life, that way your child will know how to react if they were to fall into a body of water," says president Heath Jones.
The earlier someone learns how to swim, the better prepared they will be for any type of accident. "The earlier you can start training them on those types of things is better," says Jones.
However, just because your child knows how to swim, doesn't mean they can be left alone by a body of water.
"It's very important not to become distracted and try to keep an eye on them as much as possible," he says.
Everyone on the Toney Volunteer Fire Department team is trained for surface water rescues, and carry a bag with rescue gear in all of their station vehicles.
"We want to ensure our community that we have the proper equipment to respond if needed," says Jones.
He says anyone heading out on the lake should be prepared too, with proper fitting life vests and other floatation devices.
Another tip from Jones, "We encourage all the public to become CPR trained."
He says with more people trained and prepared, they could hopefully prevent some heartbreaking accidents.
"It's a difficult situation to be put in when you respond to those types of events and it doesn't make it any easier when it's a child, so our thoughts and prayers are with that family," says Jones.
He says it is difficult for first responders when they have to deal with a situation like Monday's drowning, and it hits especially close to home since Ardmore is their neighboring department.
Officials are not releasing the child's name out of respect for the family.