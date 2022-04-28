Staying safe in the water

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.
As more and more people head to the water to cool off this summer, it's important to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.
"We live in an area that has a lot of water, a lot of people are interested in boating activities and being on the water. So, around here, I think it's critical," said Ali Meeks, owner of Ready, Set, Splash!
Meeks said learning to swim is kind of like learning a language. It's a necessary skill that takes time to master.
"Every person is different. Just like learning a language, everyone has their different skills and abilities and willingness to learn," she said.
The earlier someone starts, the better. Ready, Set, Swim! teaches kids as young as 3 years old. Meeks said the basics — such as learning to float on one's back or front and learning to flip from one to the other — can be taught fairly quickly.
With 150 clients in Athens and Decatur, this has been one of her busiest seasons yet.
"This April has been really busy. I think, with Covid, we've seen a lot of places not be able to teach lessons and a lot of families be reluctant to swim and get started with that," said Meeks.
However, swimming is only half the battle when it comes to water safety.
"The most important pool safety tip is parental supervision," she said.
If you have to turn your back for a moment, Meeks emphasized it's important to have other safety measures in place.
"What we like to call 'engineering controls,' or things on the building that are going to keep kids out — fences, alarms, locks," she said.
When out on a boat, make sure to have plenty of flotation devices available.
"I swam in college, I'm a swim instructor full time, and I wear a life jacket when I'm on a boat, because you never know what's going to happen," said Meeks.
She said swimming is not only a crucial life skill, it's also something you can enjoy for years to come once you do learn.
Ready, Set, Splash! has swim classes every day of the week at SportsFit in Athens and Decatur.