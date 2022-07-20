Staying safe in extreme heat

With this extreme heat, it's important to be on the lookout for signs of heat related illnesses.
Doctors say the main thing you can do to prevent heat related illness is stay hydrated. While water is great, sports drinks with electrolytes are even better, because the body is losing a lot of salt and fluids in the heat.
Hydration will help prevent heat exhaustion, which is usually the precursor to heat stroke. Signs of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, clammy skin, confusion and a weak pulse.
If you can hydrate, up your electrolytes, and get to a cool place, those symptoms will hopefully go away. If not, you could be susceptible to heat stroke.
"Typically, you're going to go through the symptoms of heat exhaustion before you get to heat stroke. And people will try to work through heat exhaustion and say well I'll drink a little more fluid but it won't be enough, and then they'll move past heat exhaustion and go into heat stroke," said Dr. Steven Werdehoff with Synergy Wellness.
During heat stroke the body has no more fluids to evaporate, and people will actually stop sweating. That is a dangerous sign during a heat wave, because the body sweats to cool down its surface level. With no more liquids to sweat, the body won't be cooling down and could be dangerously dehydrated.
As we see these high temps over the next couple of days, it's important to be diligent starting right now. If you get heat exhaustion once, you're more likely to get it again.
"If you have heat exhaustion one day you're going to be more likely to have heat exhaustion the subsequent days. So it's very important to prevent the first heat exhaustion and make sure you're adequately hydrated and have cool places to go. Because once you have a heat illness you're more susceptible," said Werdehoff.
He said staying hydrated throughout the day and taking breaks to cool down will help prevent heat related illnesses.
Something else to look out for with this warm summer weather is extreme sunburns, also known as sun poisoning.
One local nurse practitioner just experienced this painful burn. Haven Brolsma was only at the beach for five hours this past weekend, constantly drinking water and wading into the ocean to cool down.
She had sunscreen on her face, but didn't put it anywhere else. Later that night as she was heading to dinner, the sun caught up with her.
"When I was getting up from a laying position to standing it was like all the blood was rushing to my feet, it was excruciating pain. I started having body aches, I was getting nauseous with a headache so I was making sure I was staying really hydrated and doing ibuprofen to help with the swelling. And then I was doing cold compresses too to help, but I was just thankful it was just my legs because it could have been way worse," said Brolsma, a nurse practitioner at ApproXie Urgent Care Madison.
She said she was lucky she had been hydrating all day or her heat exhaustion could have been even worse.
"The tan is not worth it. Definitely wear sunscreen because you don't want to get skin cancer, you don't want to be sunburnt and deal with this pain and also worry about getting dehydrated. And the rest of my beach trip was ruined. I was in the room all day with my legs elevated, so my beach trip was ruined after the first day. So definitely wear sunscreen and stay hydrated," said Brolsma.
Although the symptoms of sun poisoning, like headache and nausea, only lasted for a few hours, her sunburn is still extremely painful. She hopes others will learn from her mistakes and take extra precautions while out in this extreme heat.