Staying rainy with a continued threat for flooding

Aside from some lingering showers early in the wake of the cold front, Wednesday brings a bit of a break from the active weather, but we'll really just be waiting on another round of rain and storms with a cold front late Thursday night. In between, we'll get brushed by a few showers and storms along our northern counties Wednesday evening and again during the day Thursday.
Temperatures are a bit up and down, but generally cooler conditions are expected Wednesday. Highs hit the upper 50s during the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.
Then, temperatures take a bit drop for Friday into the weekend, and some models are indicating a cold rain with another system Saturday night. Highs Saturday only reach the mid 40s, so the winter chill makes a comeback.