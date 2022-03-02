Staying in the 70s through the weekend, rain chances return Sunday

Another spectacular day is in store for North Alabama. It is cool this morning but not quite as cold as earlier this week. Temperatures hovering near 40 degrees will surge into the mid 70s this afternoon under clear skies. For reference, our average high is in the low 60s in early March. We will keep these well above average temperatures through the weekend. Although clouds will be on the increase this weekend, some spots could make a run for 80 for the first time this year on Sunday.
Those warmer temperatures do come with some gradual changes in our weather pattern. As mentioned, clouds start to build in Saturday but we should remain dry. A cold front will try to move into North Alabama Sunday, but will get hung up to our northwest. This keeps the heaviest rain in Tennessee Sunday with a few showers reaching our northwestern counties during the afternoon and evening hours. By Monday, the high pressure responsible for this week's warm weather breaks down, allowing the cold front to advance into the region. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Monday, with a few storms packing gusty winds. There are no severe weather concerns at this time, but we will continue to monitor the trends over the next few days. Rain chances are a bit lower next Tuesday, but high temperatures behind the cold front dip back into the 50s.