Staying hot for the new workweek

Our "break" in the heat this weekend has come and gone and the potential for dangerous temperatures returns this week. For your Monday, it is a comfortable morning with temperatures in the upper 50s in most spots. We will warm up very quickly throughout the day as high temperatures reach the mid 90s.
Starting Tuesday, we have a chance to reach 100 degrees each afternoon through the upcoming weekend. The humidity will be much lower than what we saw last week, which will help to keep feels like temperatures from getting too out hand. Even so, actual air temperatures hovering near 100 degrees will be enough to cause heat-related illness. Stay cool and stay hydrated when you are outside this week!
Rain chances are few and far between as this strong ridge of high pressure dominates the weather pattern across the eastern US. There may be just enough moisture for pop up storms Sunday, but most stay dry. This extended stretch of extreme heat combined with hardly any rain is a bad setup for rapidly developing drought conditions in North Alabama. Long-term forecasts show this heat staying with us through at least the end of June and heading into 4th of July weekend.