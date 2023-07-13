Staying hot and humid as storm chances go up Thursday

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values peak near 102 degrees this afternoon.
Hit and miss storms are expected to develop around midday and linger into the evening hours. A few storms could be strong enough to produce gusty winds. Heavy rain will be the main concern with any storms.
Shower and storm coverage is a bit higher Friday and Saturday. We'll dry out heading into next week but the chance for a few afternoon pop ups will continue. Lower rain chances will mean even hotter temperatures. Some locations could make a run for the upper 90s by late next week.
THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s, heat index as high as 102. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.