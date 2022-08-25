Staying gloomy with more scattered storms Thursday

We are tracking more clouds and more storms on this Thursday. Light showers have developed in northeast Alabama this morning but most remain dry until later today. Scattered showers and storms last through early evening. Some heavy downpours are possible, but the severe weather potential is very low. We will do it all over again Friday, but tomorrow's storms should fade away in time for Big Game Friday Night. High temperatures are kept in the mid 80s thanks to cloud cover. Overnight lows stay near 70.
The upcoming weekend brings the return of typical August heat. We are back in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday as sunshine finally makes a comeback. It will stay humid, however, which may push feels like temperatures into the mid or upper 90s. A stray shower or storm can't be entirely ruled out this weekend. Higher rain chances return for the start of the new workweek.
The tropics are staying busy as two systems currently over open water have a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. There has been a lot of hype on social media in recent days about a potential hurricane impacting someone along the southeast coast Labor Day weekend. It is way too early for getting into those kind of specifics! We will monitor both systems closely as we near the peak of hurricane season. Expect more activity in the coming weeks.