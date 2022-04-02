Staying dry, warming up to end the weekend

The sunshine is finally out this afternoon after what was a cloudy and cool start, and temperatures have quickly jumped to the low to mid 60's across North Alabama.
We're still unseasonably cool in comparison to what we usually see for this time of the year, but it will still be a great afternoon or even night to be outdoors. We'll see more mild temperatures tonight before temperatures dip into the 40's by the overnight hours. We'll still be about 5-10 degrees warmer to start your Sunday, but unlike today we'll have the sunshine sticking around throughout the day so expecting temperatures just a little below or right at average for our afternoon highs! The warm dry weather continues to start off the work week, but big changes follow thanks to two weather making systems moving into the area by Tuesday.
The first system arrives Tuesday morning with widespread often time heavy showers lasting throughout most of the day. The biggest threats remain further south, but we will need to closely monitor flooding threats as well as the potential for some strong thunderstorms. We'll get a brief break in the activity late Tuesday into early Wednesday before a cold front arrives by the afternoon. With this system, we'll see much lighter rain that what we're expecting Tuesday, but damaging wind gusts along with the chance for some tornadoes will be something to watch for.
Once this system moves out cooler drier air moves in bringing our highs back to the 60's for Thursday and a very unseasonable day for the end of the work week as highs struggle to make it out of the 50's.