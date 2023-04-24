Staying dry tomorrow, wet weather likely later this week

Northeast winds will continue to funnel cooler-than-average air our way tonight. Overnight lows will be near 40 for North Alabama. Frost is unlikely, but you may want to still cover up sensitive vegetation if you want to play it safe.
Tomorrow will be our last completely dry day of this week. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs near 70.
Wednesday will bring us hit and miss showers throughout the day. That rain plus mainly cloudy skies will keep highs down in the low to mid 60s. We'll have an even better shot at rain and perhaps some thunderstorms on Thursday. Lingering showers may stick around early Friday as well.
After a brief dry break late Friday, one more round of showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. Temperatures will likely remain below average through the weekend with forecast highs mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Lows near 40. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Wind: ENE 4-8 MPH.