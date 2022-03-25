Staying cool and breezy this weekend, quiet weather pattern continues

Happy Friday! Clouds are moving into North Alabama this morning with temperatures in the mid-40s. The cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 50s today, which is around 10 degrees below average for late March. On top of the already cool temperatures, gusty winds out of the west up to 25 mph will add another chill, too. A few sprinkles may develop today as several impulses of energy slide past North Alabama, but most stay dry. Sunshine makes a comeback this weekend even though it stays cool and breezy. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only clip the low 60s. Widespread frost is becoming a bit more likely Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the 30s. A light breeze may be just enough to limit frost coverage, but you may want to protect sensitive plants and vegetation just in case.
We start off next week with a fast warmup! Highs are in the low 70s Monday and near 80 Tuesday. Unfortunately, the threat for severe weather is back on the table next Wednesday along a cold front. A Level 2 risk for severe weather has already been posted mainly for areas to our west Wednesday. The outlined risk area does include our Shoals counties, however. The current timing will bring the heaviest showers and storms to North Alabama late Wednesday night and early Thursday. This timing would help limit our severe weather potential, but nothing is set in stone just yet. Check back often for updates on air and online this weekend for the latest on our next round of severe weather potential.