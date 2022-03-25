 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by
midday.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.6 feet on 12/31/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Staying cool and breezy this weekend, quiet weather pattern continues

Happy Friday! Clouds are moving into North Alabama this morning with temperatures in the mid-40s. The cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 50s today, which is around 10 degrees below average for late March. On top of the already cool temperatures, gusty winds out of the west up to 25 mph will add another chill, too. A few sprinkles may develop today as several impulses of energy slide past North Alabama, but most stay dry. Sunshine makes a comeback this weekend even though it stays cool and breezy. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only clip the low 60s. Widespread frost is becoming a bit more likely Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the 30s. A light breeze may be just enough to limit frost coverage, but you may want to protect sensitive plants and vegetation just in case.

We start off next week with a fast warmup! Highs are in the low 70s Monday and near 80 Tuesday. Unfortunately, the threat for severe weather is back on the table next Wednesday along a cold front. A Level 2 risk for severe weather has already been posted mainly for areas to our west Wednesday. The outlined risk area does include our Shoals counties, however. The current timing will bring the heaviest showers and storms to North Alabama late Wednesday night and early Thursday. This timing would help limit our severe weather potential, but nothing is set in stone just yet. Check back often for updates on air and online this weekend for the latest on our next round of severe weather potential.

Weekend Travel Plans

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores