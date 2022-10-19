Staying chilly Wednesday, but a warm up is in sight

**FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM this morning, then again from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning**
An unusual October chill continues Wednesday. Despite plentiful sunshine, high temperatures struggle to reach 60 degrees. We have one more night of sub-freezing temperatures as lows drop to near 30 in many locations Thursday morning. Keep your sensitive plants and vegetation protected from these cold temperatures!
A warm up is on the way to wrap up the week. Highs returns to the 70s Friday and could make a run for 80 Sunday and Monday. A cold front will bring showers back to North Alabama by next Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs near 60. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Another cold night. Increasing clouds. Lows near 30. Wind: W 5 MPH.