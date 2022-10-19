 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Staying chilly Wednesday, but a warm up is in sight

  • Updated
  • 0
Next 3 Days
Carson Meredith

**FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM this morning, then again from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning**

An unusual October chill continues Wednesday. Despite plentiful sunshine, high temperatures struggle to reach 60 degrees. We have one more night of sub-freezing temperatures as lows drop to near 30 in many locations Thursday morning. Keep your sensitive plants and vegetation protected from these cold temperatures!

A warm up is on the way to wrap up the week. Highs returns to the 70s Friday and could make a run for 80 Sunday and Monday. A cold front will bring showers back to North Alabama by next Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs near 60. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Another cold night. Increasing clouds. Lows near 30. Wind: W 5 MPH.

