Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama

A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama.
U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night.
The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
Mahaffey provided an address in Hartselle and the US Marshals along with other law enforcement took him into custody. A juvenile suspect is also in custody.
Mahaffey is facing several capital murder charges for a deadly shooting during a robbery in Walker County Thursday.
An update on this investigation is expected Monday afternoon.