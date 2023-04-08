State troopers looking for driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Albertville

State troopers are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Friday night.
It happened on Highpoint Rd. at around 9 p.m. That's around 3 miles west of Albertville.
Troopers say 36-year-old Frankie Swearengin Jr of Albertville died when he was hit by what they believe to be a 1999 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.
Investigators say that same driver left the scene then hit a 2019 GMC Sierra. It's unclear if the driver of that SUV was injured.
If you have any information regarding the vehicle and /or incident, please contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.