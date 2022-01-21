State Troopers identify man killed in Morgan County crash

A Decatur man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday.
Paul Laronge Bibb, 62, was fatally injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition he was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It happened about 7:30 a.m. Friday on New Cut Road, about five miles west of Hartselle.
Troopers continue to investigate.
A spokesman for Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Cooperative said the crash knocked out power briefly to nearly 2,000 customers in the Falkville and Danville communities. Crews quickly got many of those people back online but will have to replace a snapped power pole.