Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

State trooper dies after he was accidentally hit by his brother's car during a traffic stop

North Carolina state trooper John Horton was a 15-year veteran of law enforcement.

A North Carolina state trooper and a driver were killed during a traffic stop when the trooper's brother, the officer coming to aid, accidentally crashed into them, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Trooper John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran, was conducting a traffic stop in Rutherford County Monday night, when his brother, Trooper James N. Horton, lost control of his patrol vehicle upon arrival.

"Trooper James Horton collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver who were standing along the roadside," the NCSHP news release said.

John Horton was transported to the Spartanburg hospital and later died from his injuries. The detained driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be identified.

James Horton was treated for minor injuries.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton. For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support," Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said.

John Horton leaves behind a wife and six children, Back the Blue NC told CNN. The organization has started a GoFundMe to help his family cover funeral costs.

