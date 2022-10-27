 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State to seek death penalty for Huntsville mother accused of murdering 2-year-old daughter

  • Updated
  • 0
Laccuina Braithwaite preliminary hearing

Laccuina Braithwaite exiting courtroom after preliminary hearing.

The Madison County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to seek the death penalty against Laccuina Braithwaite.

The 25-year-old mother is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub with cold water and olive oil in July.

Police say in July, officers went to Braithwaite's home for a welfare check when they found the child, Laioni Douglas, dead.

Investigators say Braithwaite confessed to the crime.

She's facing one count of capital murder of a person under the age of 14.

Braithwaite's case has been sent to a grand jury.

In the meantime, she remains in the Madison County Jail on no bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you