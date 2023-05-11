State soccer Final Four gets underway in Huntsville

7A Girls Semifinal:
Sparkman High School senior goalkeeper Audrey Edwards earned her ‘keep’ Thursday with eight saves as the Lady Senators edged Oak Mountain 1-0 in the AHSAA 2023 State Soccer Championships semifinals at John Hunt Park.
Oak Mountain (22-4-0) managed 20 shots in the semifinal battle, and Edwards turned each of the eight shots on goal away. Meanwhile, Sparkman (20-4-0) struggled with only six goals the entire match and just two shots on goal. With Edwards’ dominating play as the keeper, that was all the Senators needed.
Chelsea Curtis took an assist from Sofia Sasan 10 minutes into the second half and drilled the match’s only goal for Sparkman. The Senators, coaches by Samuel Tidmore, played well defensively – especially down the stretch. Edwards was also at her best in the clutch as well with six saves in the second half.
The semifinal victory sends Sparkman into the state finals in the school’s history Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Senators will face Auburn, which downed Fairhope 4-0. The Lady Tigers will be looking for their first girls’ state soccer title as well.
7A Boys Semifinal:
Junior Midfielder Caleb Alldredge scored a goal at the 15:49 mark in the first half as Huntsville beat Oak Mountain 1-0 to move into Saturday’s Class 7A Boys’ state soccer finals.
Huntsville (14-8-4), coached by Babayele Sodade, used a tenacious defense to make that one goal stand over the final 64 minutes.
Oak Mountain (22-3-2), coached by David DiPiazza, out-shot the Panthers 15-2 thanks to the play of Nate Joiner and Gabe Capocci, but had only three shots on goal. All three were turned away by goalkeeper Harrison Shiner.
Huntsville will be looking for their first state championship in Saturday’s finals versus defending state champion Daphne. Oak Mountain’s legendary program has seven state championships to its credit, including three in a row from 2015-2017.
6A Girls Semifinal:
Homewood senior forwards Maddie Massie and Mary Siena McBride each scored two goals to lead the defending state champion Lady Patriots to a 6-1 win over Randolph at John Hunt Park as the 2023 AHSAA State Soccer Championships officially got underway at John Hunt Soccer Complex Thursday.
Homewood (22-5-1), coached by Sean McBride, took a quick 1-0 lead at 12:13 into the match when Massie caught a pass from McBride at the top of the box and delivered the goal into the back of the net.
Freshman Ryanne Ezekiel gave Homewood a 2-0 lead at the 22:55 mark on a pass from Massie, who drilled the third goal six minutes later a penalty kick. McBride scored the first two goals of the second half at 41:09 and 53:50, and sophomore Sara Elliot scored the final goal for the Patriots at 65:20.
Senior forward Sarah Kate Mitchell helped Randolph (12-4-1) avert a shutout with a strong shot for a goal with four minutes left to play.
Homewood goalkeeper Kayla Warren had six saves, and the Raiders’ keeper Chelsea McFarland had three saves.
6A Boys Semifinal:
Fort Payne High School junior Chris Rocha Luna delivered a fierce left-footed kick with at 77:03 Thursday to lift the Wildcats (25-2-2) past Homewood 4-3 in the Class 6A boys’ semifinals.
Luna drilled his kick from 15 yards out at the AHSAA 2023 State Soccer Championships, which opened play at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park Championships Soccer Stadium.
Homewood (18-5-2) took an early 1-0 lead thanks to junior forward Jackson Kittinger, who scored an unassisted goal from the right side of box into the left side netting six minutes into the contest. Joshua Guerra tied the match at 1-1 six minutes later at the 12:47 mark with a bicycle kick from an assist from Luna.
The match continued to see-saw back and forth with Homewood’s Gid Malone booting a corner kick from six feet out to put the Patriots ahead 2-1, and early in the second half, junior midfielder Cristian Barrientos tied the match 2-2 for the Wildcats to set up Luna’s dramatic finish.
Fort Payne, coached by Michael Farmer and Tom Shanklin, will be looking for its third state title and first since 2015 in Saturday’s state finals versus Montgomery Academy, at 11 a.m. at John Hunt Park. Homewood, coached by Julian Kersh, has six state soccer championships to its credit. The Patriots won their most recent crown in 2021.