State Senator explains benefits of the Parental Rights in Children's Education Act

State representatives are attempting to get a bill passed to help give parents a more hands on approach when it comes to their child's education.
It's called the Parental Rights in Children’s Education Act, otherwise known as the "Price Act."
If this bill is passed, it will go into effect in 2024 and phased in over the following three years.
Representative Eric Yarbrough broke down what this bill is and what it could mean for schools, parents and students.
“We got to get parents more involved. Parents are the gatekeepers, they are the God-ordained gatekeepers of children," said Yarbrough.
Yarbrough says the heart and purpose of this proposal is to give parents a choice in their children's education whether they choose to send them to public or private school or even homeschool them.
Essentially, putting parents hands on what he calls the financial wheel of education.
“What this bill would do is it would provide a mechanism through creating an education savings account where the state portion of school funding would be available to the parent if they chose to opt into the program to use it directly educational choices for their children," said Yarbrough.
Parents who opt-in could apply to receive $6,900 in taxpayers funding. Part of that money would go toward things like tuition, textbooks, tutoring and more.
Public schools will also have the option to join the program as well. Yarbrough believes this bill is all about giving parents a bigger say in their child's education as well as promoting unity through learning.
"We want to make sure that our children are receiving instruction that is good for their minds their bodies and their souls to promote a better tomorrow as Americans, regardless of our skin color regardless of our background. We want to build a unified and a moral future in our children," said Yarbrough.
The bill has been assigned to a committee and the next step is for a sponsor of the bill in both the house and senate to go before their respective committees and present the bill.
We will keep you updated on any movement on the proposal in Montgomery.