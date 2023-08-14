State Sen. Tim Melson back in Alabama after suffering heart attack in South Korea

Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson has made it back to Alabama after suffering a heart attack in South Korea.
Melson’s family shared the senator will now receive the remainder of his care in Alabama.
Melson’s daughter also took to social media to thank the senator’s care team in South Korea:
“And to South Korea, the doctors, and rest of his care team — we may have spoken two languages, but one thing was clearly communicated: kindness. We’ll forever be grateful for the role you played in my dad’s treatment and recovery.”
