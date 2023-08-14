 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

State Sen. Tim Melson back in Alabama after suffering heart attack in South Korea

  • Updated
  • 0
Tim Melson with South Korean Care Team

Image from Ellie Melson's Facebook page

Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson has made it back to Alabama after suffering a heart attack in South Korea.

Melson’s family shared the senator will now receive the remainder of his care in Alabama.

Melson’s daughter also took to social media to thank the senator’s care team in South Korea:

“And to South Korea, the doctors, and rest of his care team — we may have spoken two languages, but one thing was clearly communicated: kindness. We’ll forever be grateful for the role you played in my dad’s treatment and recovery.”

PREVIOUS: Family says Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson is breathing on his own, talking after heart attack

PREVIOUS: Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson suffers heart attack in South Korea 

