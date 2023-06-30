State seeks dismissal of lawsuit to stop condemned killer's execution

The state of Alabama filed a motion Friday seeking to have a federal judge dismiss an inmate's lawsuit over his pending execution.
James Barber is scheduled for execution in three weeks.
He was sentenced to death for the murder of Dorothy Epps in Harvest in 2001.
Barber would be the first execution in Alabama following one botched execution and two other failed lethal injections in 2022.
Friday, the state filed a 20-page motion asking the federal court to dismiss Barber's lawsuit. That motion said Barber's claims of "trying again and again method of lethal injection is cruel and unusual punishment" does not hold up.
The judge has yet to rule on the Attorney General's motion.
Barber's execution is set for a 30-hour window on July 20 and 21 at Holman Correctional Facility.