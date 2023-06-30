 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115 degrees.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

State seeks dismissal of lawsuit to stop condemned killer's execution

James Barber

James Barber scheduled for execution in July

The state of Alabama filed a motion Friday seeking to have a federal judge dismiss an inmate's lawsuit over his pending execution.

James Barber is scheduled for execution in three weeks.

He was sentenced to death for the murder of Dorothy Epps in Harvest in 2001.

Barber would be the first execution in Alabama following one botched execution and two other failed lethal injections in 2022.

Friday, the state filed a 20-page motion asking the federal court to dismiss Barber's lawsuit.  That motion said Barber's claims of "trying again and again method of lethal injection is cruel and unusual punishment" does not hold up.

The judge has yet to rule on the Attorney General's motion.

Barber's execution is set for a 30-hour window on July 20 and 21 at Holman Correctional Facility.

