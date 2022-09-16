State rests case in Day 5 of Mason Sisk trial

Prosecutors have rested their case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members in 2019.
The move follows three and a half days of testimony in which multiple investigators, forensic experts, family friends and even a former girlfriend spoke of their association to Sisk, the victims or the case.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was set to be among them, as he joined in questioning Sisk on the night of the murders, but prosecutors opted not to call Blakely to the stand before resting their case Friday.
The decision to rest was considered a surprise to many, in a trial that has already had its fair share of upsets. Graphic video and images from the crime scene were shown to the courtroom Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving some emotional.
Jurors also heard testimony about possible marital issues in the home, strange behavior from Sisk's father while on vacation and the father's alleged involvement with drug dealers.
On Thursday, jurors were asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. only to have testimony delayed while prosecutors and defense attorneys discussed potential new evidence — a cellphone owned by one of Sisk's parents, which had been in FBI custody for three years but wasn't unlocked until the night before.
What was contained on the phone and what it could mean for the trial have yet to be determined, as the judge has yet to rule on the defense's motion for mistrial.
Following the discussion, jurors heard several hours of testimony on various topics, including physical and verbal abuse in the home, Sisk's phone and text conversations after the murders, and Sisk's claim that he was forced to kill his family. One witness testified Sisk told her that killing his family made him wonder what it would be like to pursue contract killing as a career.
The trial is set to resume Friday afternoon with a chance for the defense to begin presenting their case.
WAAY 31 will continue to bring you updates from Limestone County Courthouse as the trial continues.