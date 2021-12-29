State: Madison County's Covid-19 death toll now at 500

Madison County has lost 500 people to Covid-19 in 2021 as of Wednesday, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Madison County as of Tuesday was 499.
In 2020, the department reports 265 people in Madison County died from Covid-19.
See more information from the state HERE, and updated data about Madison County below:
Madison County
Transmission Level: HIGH
Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.5%, up from 20.6% Tuesday
Percentage of population completely vaccinated (as of 12/28): 38.52%
Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 33,162, up from 32,675 Tuesday
Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 500, up from 499 Tuesday