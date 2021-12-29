You are the owner of this article.
State: Madison County's Covid-19 death toll now at 500

  • Updated
Coronavirus

Madison County has lost 500 people to Covid-19 in 2021 as of Wednesday, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Madison County as of Tuesday was 499.

In 2020, the department reports 265 people in Madison County died from Covid-19.

See more information from the state HERE, and updated data about Madison County below:

Madison County

Transmission Level: HIGH

Percent positivity in tests in last 7 days: 24.5%, up from 20.6% Tuesday

Percentage of population completely vaccinated (as of 12/28): 38.52%

Total Covid-19 cases so far in 2021: 33,162, up from 32,675 Tuesday

Total Covid-19 deaths so far in 2021: 500, up from 499 Tuesday

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

