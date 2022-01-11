State legislative session could bring gains for Huntsville

State lawmakers kicked off the 2022 legislative session Tuesday. With almost 100 bills already filed, legislators have a lot of items to address this year.
Locally, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce has specific items they will be paying attention to. The chamber has a big push for increased funding in education, which ties into workforce development in Madison County.
But, like any year, the main goal is getting Huntsville recognized as much as possible during the session.
"The push is really for Montgomery to pay attention to this area," said Joe Gehrdes, state government committee chair for the Chamber. "We are a huge economic engine for the state, a big revenue generator for the state. And so we have needs, the people who live here have needs."
Those needs include more funding for education, infrastructure and workforce development.
You can see the detailed 2022 state agenda from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce here.