State lawmakers look to abolish Confederate Memorial Day

Alabama marked Confederate Memorial Day April 25 even though efforts have been made to wipe it off the calendar.
It's a controversial state holiday that's been celebrated dating back to 1901.
Waay31's Xavier Wherry spoke with people who say it's time to move away from celebrating this day while supporters say this day is about history and heritage.
"History is sort of like the word of God," said Jack Baker, a local resident in support of the holiday.
Baker can be seen sporting a Confederate flag native sticker on his pickup truck. He says it's solely because of his heritage.
"My great-grandfather was in the Civil War," he said.
Baker is just proud of where he's come from.
"You know, I'm just like everybody else in this country, I'm proud of my heritage, where I came from. There's nothing I can do about it," said Baker.
Alabama is one of three states that celebrates Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday, with Mississippi and South Carolina being the other two.
But Dexter Strong, the political director for the Alabama Democratic Party says there's a clear-cut difference between acknowledging history and celebrating it.
"We're not trying to erase history. We just don't want to celebrate history's bad actors," said Strong.
In January, Alabama state Rep. Chris England proposed a bill to abolish Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday.
Strong says this is a day that should no longer exist on any calendar.
"For any Alabamian who values freedom, they would understand why we shouldn't be honoring people who sought to preserve systems that deprived people of freedom solely on the basis of their identity," said Strong.
He believes thorough and accurate teachings of the Confederate history is what people in favor of this holiday need most.
"I think if people understood that slavery and protecting slavery, via the civil war, that attempt not only undermined freedom for black people but economic security for white people they'd think twice about whether they want to honor it," said Strong.
Jack Baker firmly stands on not hiding from history. However, he also understands how delicate of a topic this is.
He even offers a bit of sympathy to those who oppose his beliefs
I completely understand where they come from. There's no doubt about that. I can understand that," said Baker.
Lawmakers behind efforts to do away with confederate memorial day plan to try again in the next legislative session.
The proposed bill also looks to add Election Day as a state holiday in an attempt to limit voters suppression. Ensuring everyone has an opportunity to have their voice be heard at the polls.